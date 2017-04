SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has rattled an inland area about 55 miles (87 km) east of Los Angeles.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 3.1 quake struck at 12:59 p.m. Sunday just south of San Bernardino.

A sheriff’s dispatcher says there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

