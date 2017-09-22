Smaller pumpkin festival makes comeback after 2014 violence

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Officials in a New Hampshire city are bringing back a pumpkin festival, three years after violence broke out at the last one.

The annual pumpkin festival in Keene has broken world records for the most lit jack-o-lanterns in one place. But it was canceled after violence broke out in 2014.

Keene’s mayor, Kendall Lane, cast a tie-breaking City Council vote on Thursday night to bring back a smaller festival more focused on children.

The vote came after administrators at Keene State College and others said they had seen social media posts suggesting big parties, or dangerous behavior, could return.

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Keene’s original Pumpkin Festival was moved to Laconia. That one is still scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)