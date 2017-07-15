Smithfield, RI Police searching for man who got violent at a Taco Bell

North Smithfield Police are looking for a man who got violent at a Taco Bell over his food order around 10 pm on Thursday.

Officials said surveillance showed the man violently knocking things off the counter and yelling at the employees.

Smithfield Police ask anyone with information to call their department.

Watch the 7News video to see surveillance footage of the incident.

