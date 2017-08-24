Smuggled Bengal tiger cub confiscated at border crossing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. border officials have confiscated a Bengal tiger cub after inspecting a car heading from Mexico to California.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Thursday that the cub was found during a routine inspection of the car at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Otay Mesa border crossing, southeast of downtown San Diego.

Officials say the 18-year-old driver is a U.S. citizen and has been arrested.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials took custody of the cub and are working with the San Diego Zoo to care for it.

