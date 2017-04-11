Snake found in dresser drawer in Worcester hotel

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Animal control was called to a Worcester hotel Tuesday after a snake was found in a room’s dresser drawer.

Police said a guest at the Marriott Residence Inn on Plantation Street found the 5-foot python and alerted the hotel manager, who then called police. Animal control came to the hotel and retrieved the snake from the drawer.

The snake was brought to Central Mass Aquatics, where it is now being kept. Richard Wilson said the snake bit him a few times when it first arrived but as the snake is not venemous, he was not too worried.

The hotel did not want to comment on the discovery. Police said they are investigating but having problems trying to track down the snake’s owner.

