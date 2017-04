NEW YORK (WHDH) - Social media app Snapchat unveiled new 3-D filters Tuesday.

The new lenses feature sparkling rainbows, fields of flowers and text phrases that can be added to images and videos.

According to CNN, the company is worth about $23 billion.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)