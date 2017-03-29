Sneaker maker Asics opening office in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Another sneaker maker is planting its flag in Boston.

Japanese sportswear company Asics announced Wednesday it’s establishing what it calls a product creation studio near South Station with at least 50 employees.

The company acquired global fitness tracker Fitnesskeeper last year and set up a roughly 50-person global digital division.

Gene McCarthy, president of Asics America, said Boston is “at the dynamic crossroads of innovation and sport.”

The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Irvine, California and its global headquarters in Kobe, Japan. Asics, founded more than 60 years ago, gets its name from the Latin phrase Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, which means “a sound mind in a sound body.”

Reebok announced last year it’s establishing its global headquarters in Boston. New Balance and Converse opened new headquarters in 2015.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)