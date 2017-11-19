MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Schools officials at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, NH provided new details Sunday about a fire in one of their dormitories.

The fire ignited around 8 p.m. Saturday in Greeley Hall. Initial reports indicate that the fire was electrical. School officials say there is no risk to other buildings on campus.

Fifty-one students were safely evacuated. There were no reported injuries.

The school says they are working to secure temporary housing for the displaced students.

