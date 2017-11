(WHDH) — A mix of rain and snow moved across parts of New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Central and northern New Hampshire saw mainly light snow or a rain and snow mix

Moderate to heavy rain was in the forecast for southeast New Hampshire through Thursday night.

Franconia Notch saw snow covered roads during the morning hours.

Are you ready for winter driving conditions? Here's how it looks this morning on I-93 in Franconia Notch. pic.twitter.com/VvzNYEadyL — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) November 16, 2017

