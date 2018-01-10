Snow blankets Sahara Desert in Algeria

(WHDH) — A rare bout of snow dusted sand dunes in the Saharan town of Ain Sefra in northwest Algeria on Sunday.

The snowfall marked only the fourth time snow has fallen in the desert in 37 years, according to an Algerian media report.

TSA Algeria said about 16 inches of snow fell, starting in the early hours of the morning, and that it began to melt after 5 p.m.

