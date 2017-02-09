Snow causes tractor trailer to jackknife on Mass. Pike

MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - Road conditions are deteriorating rapidly as a massive snowstorm starts to make its way across Massachusetts.

A tractor-trailer truck jackknifed Thursday around 9 a.m. while traveling west on the Mass. Pike in Millbury.

The accident is a causing serious traffic delays. The truck’s trailer detached from its cab.

Crews are at the scene working to clear the highway.

No injuries were reported.

Gov. Baker is urging all residents to stay off the roads as the storm intensifies through the morning.

