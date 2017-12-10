Snow cleanup underway throughout MA

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - (WHDH) — Snow cleanup is underway throughout Massachusetts and the rest of New England.

Accumulation in Framingham ended up around 7.5 inches total according to the National Weather Service. Boston ended up with about 6.1 inches total.

Boston officially goes down as 6.1" of snow from this one. #7news pic.twitter.com/XddCyI702u — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 10, 2017

Several local police departments said drivers lost control of their vehicles.

Mass State Police posted on Facebook reminding drivers on Saturday afternoon to plan ahead after an officer pulled over to help a stranded driver.

Due to the conditions, MA State Police wrote on Twitter Saturday that they decreased speed limits on the Mass Pike during the storm throughout central and western parts of the state.

#MAtraffic SPEED restrictions on the MassPike is lifted & returned to posted limits. https://t.co/L42hiYnNqC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 10, 2017

Plows did their best to keep up and Mass Dot treated roads prior to the snow even starting.

Massachusetts had about 2,200 pieces of equipment clearing snow and laying down salt at the height of the storm.

In Boston, the MBTA was running smoothly throughout the afternoon and evening.

A few lingering flakes this morning, but here are the snow totals as of 4AM. More will come in this morning: https://t.co/pTxLU6CMB7 pic.twitter.com/ezp3V38wrC — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 10, 2017

The city of Worcester banned all street parking overnight. City garages were open and free of charge Saturday night.

