Snow-covered roads causing mess in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — The first of a three-part dose of winter weather arrived Friday in northern New England, causing holiday travel headaches and forcing some people to change their plans.

In Londonderry, New Hampshire, state police responded Friday to several reports of cars off the road along Interstate 93.

Snow-covered roads have slowed travel across the Granite State. DOT officials said the speed limit on I-93 has been reduced to 45 mph due to slick road conditions.

“A lot of vehicles off the roads, crashes, some involving single vehicles and multiple vehicles,” Trooper Sam Fuller said.

The National Weather Service said snow was falling across New Hampshire and Vermont and Maine, with accumulations of up to 8 inches expected in some areas.

School vacation started early with many closings or early dismissals.

NWS Meteorologist John Cannon said that fast on the heels will be another storm on Saturday with mixed precipitation across the region. He said it will be messy near the coast and snowier in inland areas.

More than 700 pieces of equipment have been deployed in New Hampshire to battle the messy conditions.

That gives folks a narrow window to clean up before a coastal storm arrives late on Christmas Eve in Maine and New Hampshire. That storm brings the potential for another couple of inches through Christmas Day.

Some people left earlier than planned. Others canceled their travel altogether.

“Everybody is just driving slow. Taking awhile. Holding things up a little bit,” Mike Taylor told 7News.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)