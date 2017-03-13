Snow creates dangerous conditions across the Midwest

While the storm is set to hit New England, parts of the Midwest are also expected to be impacted.

Snow will likely fall on several states.

Parts of Michigan and Ohio are currently under winter weather advisories with winter storm warnings stretching through Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic.

The storm system already brought snow to the Midwest over the weekend.

Six to nine inches fell in Southeast Minnesota.

There were numerous reports of vehicles sliding into ditches and medians.

Up to 10 inches fell in parts of Iowa on Sunday.

Slick roads in the northern part of the state caused a car to slide off the road and into a ditch.

A female passenger had to be treated for neck pains.

Crews had to battle poor road conditions to treat the woman and remove the vehicle.

Snow will continue to fall there on Monday as New England braces for a heavy hit on Tuesday.

