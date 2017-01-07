Snow doesn’t keep North Shore residents from heading out

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Snow started falling on the North Shore around noon Saturday but the snow and high winds did not keep some people at home.

“Running is like my medicine so I have to take it as much as possible,” said Tom Sheehan as he went jogging in Red Rock Park in Lynn. He was not alone, as other people dressed in layers and went walking or took their dogs out.

The city of Lynn declared a snow emergency, banning all cars from the street to make way for plows. Cars left on the street got ticketed. Despite the parking ban, many businesses shoveled the sidewalks and remained open for any customers.

Strong waves from the Atlantic Ocean could be seen crashing against the barrier at Red Rock Park, an area often prone to flooding.

