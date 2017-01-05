Snow expected in some areas Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Light snow is expected to fall in some parts of Massachusetts and southern New England on Friday as colder temperatures take hold.

Clouds will thicken late Thursday before snow moves through the area Friday morning between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The heaviest of the snowfall is expected on Cape Cod and the islands. Up to four inches of snow is possible. A winter weather advisory has been issued for those areas.

Southeastern areas will see between one and two inches. The Boston metro area will see a coating to one inch.

Most other places will see flurries.

