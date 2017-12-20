Snow, ice could affect holiday travel later this week

(WHDH) — Snow, ice and freezing rain could create slick driving conditions in Massachusetts later this week as commuters take to the roads to travel ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Meteorologist Chris Lambert says colder air on Thursday will usher in wintry conditions on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the low 30s on Thursday. Snow will make its way in by mid-morning on Friday and linger into the afternoon hours.

For points north of the Mass. Pike, 1-3 inches of snow is expected. Areas along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire line are more likely to see 3 inches. Boston, Worcester and southeastern areas will see a coating to an inch. Areas extending up into New Hampshire could see up to 5 inches.

The snow will give way to freezing rain across southeastern Massachusetts come the evening hours. A light glaze is expected on the roadways. Worcester and points to the west are expected to experience prolonged icing.

Due the cold air, freezing rain could lead to slippery conditions on Saturday morning.

Sunday looks to be clear with temperatures in the low 40s, but Lambert says a wave of low pressure could create the possibility for snow and rain on Christmas Day.

