Snow in Christmas Day forecast for Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Dreaming of a white Christmas? That dream will come true, depending upon where you live, according to meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Lambert says some parts of Massachusetts could see up to six inches of snow on Christmas morning before the storm moves out by late morning.

Metro Boston and points on the South Shore will see about 1-3 inches of snow. West of Boston, Worcester, the Merrimack Valley, western Massachusetts and points along the New Hampshire line could see 3-6 inches. The South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands will see mostly rain.

Opening bid for Christmas morning… subject to revision, but here's the early snow thinking. Starts as rain near/along 95 then ends as snow. Brunt of storm 3am-10am then done. #7news pic.twitter.com/g6Yp19NW6S — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 22, 2017

Lambert is forecasting the storm to start as rain along Interstate 95. He says the brunt of the storm will be between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve looks to be dry. Roads are expected to be clear for safe travel come Christmas afternoon. Travel is expected to be slow during the morning hours.

Christmas Eve Mass will be dry, and roads should be good Christmas afternoon. It's the early-mid morning where snow will slow it down, especially away from the coast. pic.twitter.com/74RwR2jHyA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 22, 2017

Rain to snow in Boston before ending by 10am Christmas. Dry in the afternoon. #7news pic.twitter.com/Lp3KJRFB6t — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 22, 2017

