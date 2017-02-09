Snow lets up after at least 13 inches falls in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - At least 13 inches of snow fell in Worcester, where the snow finally started to let up late Thursday afternoon.

The city was one of the first in the state to see snowfall, beginning around 7:30 a.m. Crews pretreated the roads Wednesday night and more than 300 plows are now driving through Worcester, clearing the roads.

A parking ban remains in effect through Friday. Officials said around 300 cars have been towed. City garages are free to the public at least through Friday morning if residents need a place to park their car.

National Grid said no power outages have been reported throughout Worcester County.

