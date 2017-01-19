Snow packed trees topple in Sierra’s

Truckee, CA (CNN) — Drive along Highway 89 and you’ll see them everywhere.

Trees toppled. Upwards of 20 of them in a ten mile stretch.

Weather typically plays a role in trees falling down but this time, the cause was not wind.

Instead it was the mass amount of added weight from snow.

Trees, even healthy ones can’t seem to support the weight of the snow and have been falling victim.

The problem came to a head last week when a tree crashed down, killing one.

The tragedy, spurring action at Cal Trans.

In all, CalTrans cut down four trees deemed to be dangerous.

As more snow adds more weight with the coming storm, they’ll again be watching for hazardous trees.

