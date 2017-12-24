Snow, rain, high winds in Massachusetts on Christmas

(WHDH) — Winter weather warnings and advisories have been issued for most of Massachusetts with up to seven inches of snow expected to fall in some places by lunchtime on Christmas.

RELATED: INTERACTIVE RADAR

A quick-moving system is expected to bring plowable snow to areas north and west of the I-95 corridor.

Flakes could start to fly by midnight on Christmas. The activity will pick up around 3 a.m. and continue through the morning before tapering off by the early afternoon.

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester, Middlesex and Franklin County, and extending up into New Hampshire and Vermont .

Winter Storm warning for N. Worcester, NW Middlesex & Franklin County up into New Hampshire & Vermont late tonight into tomorrow afternoon. #7News pic.twitter.com/eJXH86OuFy — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 24, 2017

The steadiest of the snow will stay inland, falling northwest of Boston and Route 128. Some areas in central Massachusetts, points to the west and near the New Hampshire boarder could see up to seven inches.

Boston and areas along Route 128 and between I-495 could see up to 4 inches of snow.

Here’s a look at the projected snow totals:

We all may be dreaming of a White Christmas, and this dream looks to come true, especially NW of I-95 Corridor! SE Mass. will likely have to keep dreaming…. pic.twitter.com/CsCFz1mAAb — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 24, 2017

Southeastern areas, Cape Cod and the Islands will see mainly rain and blustery conditions.

A high wind warning has also been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands with possible gusts of up to 65 mph. Others parts of the state are under a wind advisory.

Scattered power outages and downed trees are possible.

Winds pick up tomorrow, with especially strong winds across the Cape & Islands. Sctd. power outages & down tree limbs are possible. #7News pic.twitter.com/2RfAGf0ZU9 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 24, 2017

Snow on Christmas has been a rarity in the Bay State, according to Meteorologist Wren Clair.

Since 1951, there have only been five occasions in which at least an inch of snow has fallen on Christmas.

It's been a while since we've nabbed an inch or more of snow on Christmas Day! We'll likely add this year to the books as we get in on some snow tonight/Christmas morning! #7News pic.twitter.com/UTNSwWkxCJ — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 24, 2017

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)