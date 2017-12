BOSTON (AP) — Parts of southern New England may have a white Christmas, as well as possibly difficult travel conditions.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that snow is predicted to spread over most of Massachusetts late Sunday and last into midday Monday, although there is uncertainty about the storm’s track. There may be a mixture of rain, sleet and snow along the Interstate 95 corridor. Northern sections of Massachusetts could receive up to 8 inches of snow.

The emergency management agency and the state’s Department of Transportation warned driving may be hazardous. Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver advised motorists to minimize or delay travel.

“The weather forecast is calling for snow to begin on Sunday evening meaning that people who are planning on driving during the overnight or morning hours should monitor conditions and make smart decisions before heading out onto the roadways,” he said. Gulliver urged travelers to reduce speed and give plenty of room to other motorists and snow and ice equipment.

MassDOT crews were preparing in advance for the storm, including pretreating roads with brine.

Strong winds are predicted in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Monday. Gusts could blow up to 65 mph over parts of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island are predicted to see a wintry mix of snow and rain on Monday as well. Connecticut’s northwestern Litchfield County may see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

