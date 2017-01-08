Snow storm effects areas across the East Coast

Wild weather hit all over this country this weekend.

In Virginia snow and ice caused dangerous road conditions.

State police said they responded to more than 500 crashes and there were more than 600 disabled vehicles on the side of the roads.

In Georgia, one homeowner is counting her blessings after and iced-over tree crashed onto her house and car.

The homeowner said she and her family were asleep when they heard a loud crash.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Watch above for a drone video from Greensboro, North Carolina showing the city blanketed in snow.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)