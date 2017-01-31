Snow will make for messy Tuesday evening commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Low temperatures and breezy conditions will make for a frigid start Tuesday before snow moves in to impact the evening commute. In some areas, the snow will persist into Wednesday.

Related: More information on 7Weather page

It won’t be a blockbuster storm, but a quick-hitting system is expected to bring snow by the afternoon, which will persist through the evening commute.

The flakes will start falling from west to east. Snow is expected to reach Worcester County by 1 p.m. and Boston between 2-3 p.m. The snow will likely be widespread by 4 p.m.

Heavy bands of snow could create slick driving conditions, especially south of the Mass Pike. By the time the evening commute is through, multiple inches of snow could be on the ground.

Between 2-5 inches of snow is expected for southern New England. Most places should prepare for at least 3 inches. Between 5-6 inches is expected south of the Mass Pike.

The snow is expected to push out by early Wednesday, but it could linger across the Northshore, Seacoast, Worcester Hills and southern New Hampshire.

Roads could turn slushy and sloppy Wednesday, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)