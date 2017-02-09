Snowfall continues to intensify as winter storm hits Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Conditions are deteriorating in Worcester as Thursday’s snowstorm continues to intensify.

The city was one of the first in the state to see snowfall, beginning around 7:30 a.m.

Crews have been out in full force attempting to keep up with the snow.

Governor Baker said 4,000 vehicles will be used to treat the roads across the Bay State. Worcester officials said about 350 pieces of equipment will be used in that area.

Worcester officials said they started pre-treating roads Wednesday night.

Schools have been closed in Worcester on Thursday.

