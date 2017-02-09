Snowfall intensifying as winter storm hits Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Conditions are deteriorating in Worcester as Thursday’s snowstorm starts to intensify.

The city was one of the first in the state to see snowfall, beginning around 7:30 a.m.

Crews are out full force trying to keep up with the snow.

Governor Baker said 4,000 vehicles will be used to treat the roads across the Bay State. Worcester officials say about 350 pieces of equipment will be used.

Worcester said they started pre-treating roads Wednesday night.

Schools are closed in Worcester.

