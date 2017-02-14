Snowmobile catches on fire, rider jumps, suffers leg burns

STRATFORD, N.H. (AP) — A snowmobile rider is recovering after she jumped to safety from a burning snowmobile in Stratford, New Hampshire.

Conservation officers say 17-year-old Cecelia Giuffrida, of Connecticut, was operating a snowmobile on Saturday when the machine started to catch on fire near her right foot. She immediately started her way to the edge of the trail and jumped off the machine. The machine became fully engulfed in flames as it coasted away from her.

Giuffrida’s snow pants were burned and she suffered burns to her leg and foot. No one else was hurt.

Officers are still investigating the accident. They say mechanical failure appears to be the major factor.

