Snowmobiler dies after crashing with car in Maine

BUXTON, Maine (AP) — The police in Maine say a snowmobile driver has been killed in a crash with a car.

The Buxton Police Department says the crash occurred Friday afternoon on Rankin Road. The victim’s name is not being released until family members are notified.

The police did not say how the crash occurred, but an investigation and crash reconstruction remains underway.

