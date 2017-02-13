Snowplow driver flees after striking, killing man in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 72-year-old man walking on a Worcester street has been struck and killed by a snowplow that then left the scene.

Witnesses told police that the pickup truck with a snowplow attached struck the victim on Pleasant Street at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Several witnesses say the truck then drove away.

The victim, identified as Tu Nghiem, was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are still looking for the dark-colored pickup.

