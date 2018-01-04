Snowstorm forces hundreds of flight cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Air travel won’t be an option for those looking to fly out of Boston’s Logan Airport on Thursday.

As of 9:30 a.m., more than 800 flights had been cancelled. That number of cancellations is expected to climb as weather conditions deteriorate.

American Airlines says it has cancelled all departing flights out of Boston. American plans on resuming limited arrivals in the evening starting at 7:30 p.m., based on airport conditions.

