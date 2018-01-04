Snowy roads cause crashes across region

(WHDH) — Snowy roads across the region have caused several crashes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
In Methuen, a car slid across the snow-covered Route 213 and slammed into a police cruiser. Photos from the scene showed damage to the rear of the cruiser.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
In Wellesley, a car went off the road on Route 9 and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.
In Manchester, New Hampshire, car traveling on Mammoth Road went off the road and slammed into Hanover Hill Nursing facility.
The vehicle broke through a wall and went into a hallway. No injuries were reported, but residents at the facility had to be relocated.
