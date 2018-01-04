Snowy roads cause crashes across region

(WHDH) — Snowy roads across the region have caused several crashes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In Methuen, a car slid across the snow-covered Route 213 and slammed into a police cruiser. Photos from the scene showed damage to the rear of the cruiser.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

#Methuen slippery roads. first responders ate not wxemot from slippery roads. Car hits cruiser Rt213 via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/LvVeJwwr0U — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 4, 2018

In Wellesley, a car went off the road on Route 9 and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

WPD on scene of this one car crash Rt 9 west at Weston Road. No injuries. Photo by @WPD_SRO pic.twitter.com/0CnIuWxhB1 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 4, 2018

In Manchester, New Hampshire, car traveling on Mammoth Road went off the road and slammed into Hanover Hill Nursing facility.

The vehicle broke through a wall and went into a hallway. No injuries were reported, but residents at the facility had to be relocated.

