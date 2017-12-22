Snowy roads causing mess, slick travel in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — The first of a three-part dose of winter weather arrived Friday in northern New England, causing holiday travel headaches and forcing some people to change their plans.

In Londonderry, New Hampshire, state police responded Friday to several reports of cars off the road along Interstate 93. Many were said to be traveling too fast.

“Little scary. I’m going real slow,” one motorist told 7News of the treacherous travel conditions.

Snow-covered roads have slowed travel across the Granite State. DOT officials said the speed limit on I-93 has been reduced to 45 mph due to slick road conditions. Condiions are expected to continue to deteriorate overnight, with the possibility for freezing rain into Saturday.

“A lot of vehicles off the roads and crashes. Some involving single vehicles and multiple vehicles,” New Hampshire State trooper Sam Fuller said.

The National Weather Service said snow was falling across New Hampshire and Vermont and Maine, with accumulations of up to 8 inches expected in some areas.

School vacation started early with many closings or early dismissals.

NWS Meteorologist John Cannon said that fast on the heels will be another storm on Saturday with mixed precipitation across the region. He said it will be messy near the coast and snowier in inland areas.

That gives folks a narrow window to clean up before a coastal storm arrives late on Christmas Eve in Maine and New Hampshire. That storm brings the potential for another couple of inches through Christmas Day.

Some people left earlier than planned. Others canceled their travel altogether.

“Everybody is just driving slow. Taking awhile. Holding things up a little bit,” Mike Taylor told 7News.

More than 700 pieces of equipment have been deployed in New Hampshire to battle the messy conditions.

