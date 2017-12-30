Soap bubble freezes in frigid temperatures, creates crystal-like appearance

COLUMBUS, OHIO — A soap bubble freezing in frigid temperatures gave the bubble a crystal-like appearance.

The woman from Columbus, Ohio who photographed the bubble said she took a cup of water and mixed in two tablespoons of dish soap, corn syrup and regular sugar.

The sugar is what creates the crystal-like appearance.

She also said the syrup keeps the bubble from bursting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)