CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer took time out of his patrol to cook dinner for an elderly man.

Cumberland Police Sgt. Thomas Burgess learned that the man was running low on food and had not eaten. So he went to a local food pantry, delivered the food — and then cooked dinner.

A photo posted on Facebook last week shows him at work in front of the stove.

It has received hundreds of comments and “likes.”

The police department said Burgess did more than cook dinner. He cleaned out the refrigerator, started a load of laundry and took out the trash.

Burgess has reached out to the man’s family, Meals on Wheels and other resources to make sure he doesn’t go without food in the future.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)