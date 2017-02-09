Social media brings people together for Boston Common snowball fight

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents took to the Boston Common to celebrate Thursday’s snow day with a snowball fight.

Those that had the day off from school or work took to the Common to have a little fun. The event was organized through social media on Wednesday night.

The 100 or more people that attended did their best to pack the snow in for the perfect snowball.

Watch the video above to see the snowball fight and hear from attendees.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)