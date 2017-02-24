Social media rallies behind Framingham boy with brain tumor

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - For 6-year-old Devin Suau of Framingham and his family took a 180 degree turn three weeks ago. The 6-year-old is fighting a brain tumor, and right now, there’s no cure for the type of cancer he has.

The family thought Devin had a concussion after a fall while snowboarding, but when doctors examined him, they found he had a rare inoperable brain tumor. Doctors gave him eight months to two years to live.

Devin’s family is hoping the hashtag, #WhyNotDevin will raise awareness to help find a cure. The response was overwhelming.

#WhyNotDevin has been all over social media. The support has come from state police, the Harvard Hockey team, Kim Kardashian, and even Tom Brady. Brady let Devin ride on his float during the Super Bowl parade.

A #WhyNotDevin GoFundMe page was set up to help with Devin’s medical bills and research to find a cure.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)