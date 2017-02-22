SodaStream recalls bottles for explosion risks

Kitchen gadget maker SodaStream is recalling its popular carbonating bottles because the company says they might explode under pressure.

SodaStream’s carbonated bottles “can burst under pressure, posing a hazard to the user or bystanders,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

The recall affects one-liter bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” that were sold from Feb. 2016 to Jan. 2017.

Anyone who bought the bottles can contact SodaStream for a refund.

No one has been injured, but the safety commission says people should “immediately stop” using the bottles.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)