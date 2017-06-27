Soldier at Vermont base charged with lewd conduct

JERICHO, Vt. (AP) — A Massachusetts National Guard soldier is facing a charge he improperly touched a female subordinate while they were in formation at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont.

Thirty-three-year-old Jon Downing of Hyannis, Massachusetts, is facing a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct for the incident that is alleged to have occurred on June 22. He appeared in court Tuesday.

Court documents say the incident occurred while the soldiers involved were relaxing before being called to attention while in formation.

In a statement, the Vermont National Guard says Downing and the other soldiers were in Vermont for training. The guard is also conducting its own investigation of the incident.

There was no listed phone number for Downing. An attorney has not yet been assigned to him.

