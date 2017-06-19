Soldier reunited with former service dog after six years apart

Marine Corps handler David Herrera of Corpus Christi, Texas and his IED detection dog Kash N060 spent seven months together in Afghanistan. But, once they returned in 2011 the two were separated.

However, despite the passage of time and partial blindness Kash had no problem recognizing his former handler when they recently reunited in Tucson, Arizona on June 8.

In a post on Facebook Herrera said, “I spent 7 months in war with this IED Detection Dog and he saved my life and the lives of other Marines and sailors over the last 8 years.”

