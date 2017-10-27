(WHDH) — A Nigerien soldier is now discussing the ambush that led to the deaths of four United States soldiers.

According to CNN, the soldier said U.S. and Nigerien forces did not have enough weapons to deal with the assault.

Wounded soldiers claimed the ambush began with eight vehicles. The soldier said dozens of others then showed up on motorcycles.

Along with the American victims, five Nigerien soldiers also died.

