Solve It 7: Boxing gym fees

(WHDH) – She may not float like a butterfly or sting like a bee just yet, but Allison Tarr likes to mix in a little combat cardio during her hard-hitting workouts.

“It’s a really good workout,” says Tarr of her boxing regimen. “You can see results in a couple of weeks.”

So this past November, with Christmas a month away, her mother Shannon started looking online for a gift idea.

“I was trying to think of the perfect gift for her and she loves working out so I decided to get her a one-month membership,” says Shannon.

Shannon started looking online and found a gym near Allison’s college campus offering a knockout deal.

“She could have one month for $79.99 and then she could go in for an additional month,” she says. “So two months for the price of one…they said she could do it month to month.”

Shannon and the sales rep worked out the agreement over the phone. She used her credit card to make the $80 payment.

“I said, ‘You’re gonna charge the $79.99, then moving forward if Allison likes it she can pay for it for herself,'” Shannon says. “And she said, ‘Absolutely, yes.'”

Allison hit the gym and loved working out there. But her busy schedule started hitting back. Alison wasn’t able to visit often enough to make it worth the money. When her two-month membership ended in January she decided not to extend it. That’s when the problems began…with an $80 upper cut to Shannon’s credit card bill.

Shannon says she called the gym and left a message letting them know about the billing blunder, then her credit card company to dispute the charge.

“American Express canceled the charge, put it back in my account and disputed it,” she says.

Problem solved…or so they thought. Three months later, Shannon says, they were dealt a low blow. Allison got a letter in the mail from a bill collector saying she owed $275 for three months of unpaid gym membership dues.

“So I called them and said, ‘This is unacceptable,'” she says.

Shannon had several conversations with both the gym and the debt collection agency, but neither one was able to punch out the problem. With her back up against the ropes and not ready to be counted out, Shannon reached out to Solve It 7.

We contacted the owner of the gym. She was familiar with Shannon and Allison’s debt dispute. She told us there appeared to be some confusion on both ends about how long the membership was supposed to be. But, as a gesture of good will, she KO’d the $275 bill and notified the debt colelctor that the case was solved.

“You guys are really good people to go to,” says Allison.

“I was amazed that they solved it with you immediately,” says her mom.

