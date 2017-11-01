(WHDH) — Let the kids eat all of their Halloween candy at once? Some dentists say this is the better option for their teeth.

Dentists are saying that spreading it out over time results in more leftover sugar and starch in the form of plaque, meaning more opportunities for bacteria to dig in.

They added that eating all the candy at once and then immediately brushing your teeth is less likely to cause cavities.

