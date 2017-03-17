Congressmen disagree with plan to cut some commuter rail service

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts congressmen are criticizing proposed cuts to the commuter rail.

Congressmen Seth Moulton and Mike Capuano disagree with a proposal to eliminate all weekend commuter rail service and end thousands of door to door rides for disabled passengers.

They say it would leave state’s most vulnerable residents without access to transportation.

The proposal would try to close a 42 million dollar gap budget.

