BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials confirmed Saturday that some First Night Boston events have been canceled due to extreme cold.

The Family Fireworks event, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday on the Boston Common, and the People’s Parade will no longer take place, the mayor’s office confirmed. These cancellations come in addition to the Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, which was canceled Friday for the same reason.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday that extra EMS crews will be on hand at First Night Boston. Walsh urged all visitors to dress warm. He said they do not have the ability to put up heating tents but businesses up and down Boylston Street will be open and people can warm up inside.

