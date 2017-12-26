(WHDH) — If you received gift cards for Christmas, you may want to make sure the company hasn’t filed for bankruptcy protection.

A law professor at University of North Carolina says gift cards are considered to be unsecured debt.

While courts typically do allow bankrupt retailers to honor gift cards, bankruptcy law doesn’t offer any true protection.

Experts say some big name companies could be at risk for potentially filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Credit rating agency Moody’s Corporation says nearly two dozen retailers were among the companies that received the lowest marks this month.

One of the companies on the list is Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and K-Mart. Also included were J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, and Nine West.

If you do have gift cards, there are a few tips to make sure you get the most out of them.

Experts remind everyone to read the fine print to learn if a card is only redeemable at certain locations.

Also, some can be registered online, which can protect them in case they are lost or stolen.

