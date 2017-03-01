Some Mass. lawmakers encouraged by Trump’s speech despite opposing him

BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Massachusets lawmakers told 7News that despite opposing President Donald Trump, they felt encouraged by his address to Congress on Tuesday. Others are still hoping for more from him.

Democratic Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera said Trump had a “good speech” and was struck by the president’s tone. Rivera has added his name to a lawsuit challenging Trump’s order to defund sanctuary cities, like Lawrence. He said while Trump made a lot of people proud, he wants to wait and see when it comes to the president’s actions.

Others around Boston said while they thought Trump sounded more presidential, the content of his speech was the same as usual. While Gov. Charlie Baker did not comment on Trump’s speech earlier Wednesday, he has since released a statement:

