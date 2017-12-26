(WHDH) — The holiday season is full of giving and receiving, along with some returning.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of shoppers returned an item last year.

However, some stores are better than others.

Consumer Reports say Nordstrom is one of the best, as it handles returns on a case-by-case basis with no time limit and no receipt needed.

They added that it might be tougher to return gifts to Best Buy, Apple or other electronic stores.

To return an electronic item, you typically only have a two-week window and you’ll likely need a receipt.

