Somerville market celebrates Fluff’s 100th anniversary

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Fluff is turning 100 this month and celebrations are underway in the Massachusetts city where the marshmallow spread was invented.

Some vendors at a Saturday farmers’ market in Somerville say they’ll be hawking concoctions inspired by Fluff. Among them is a berry, chocolate and Fluff-filled Polish dumpling.

Resident Mimi Graney will also be showcasing her new book on Fluff’s history.

“Fluff: The Sticky Sweet Story of an American Icon” was released to coincide with this month’s milestone. Graney notably launched the What the Fluff? Festival, the city’s now popular September festival honoring all things Fluff.

Somerville resident Archibald Query invented Fluff during World War I.

Its popularity soared in the 1960s, when schoolchildren clamored for “Fluffernutter” sandwiches, consisting of peanut butter and Fluff slathered between two slices of white bread.

