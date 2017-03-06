Somerville market celebrates fluff’s 100th birthday

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Fluff turns 100 this month.

And the marshmallow spread was invented in Somerville.

The market there celebrated fluff’s birthday over the weekend with all kinds of sweet treats inspired by fluff.

Fluff became popular in the 1960’s with the ‘fluffernutter’ sandwiches, consisting of peanut butter and fluff slathered between two slices of bread.

