Somerville police officer dies from injuries sustained in serious NH crash

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A Somerville police officer died from injuries sustained in a serious crash Sunday morning on a New Hampshire highway.

City officials told 7News that Louis Remigio, a 30-year veteran with the Somerville Police Department, was riding his motorcycle down Interstate 95 while off-duty when the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near mile marker eight in North Hampton.

New Hampshire State Police said Michael Ricci, 18, of Burlington, has been charged in connection with the crash.

Witnesses said Ricci was racing other drivers on the northbound side of the highway before he drove through the crossover and into oncoming southbound traffic. He then collided with the motorcycle driven by the 55-year-old officer.

Ricci and two other cars were weaving through traffic at high speeds, according to witnesses. Ricci was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

“I put that car into park and I got out, ran across four lanes of traffic to get to a man that I don’t know to help in some way,” said Jessica Borkush, who saw car parts flying and knew she had to help. “All I could do was tell him to stay with us. I wish there was more that I was capable of doing.”

Three people were taken to area hospitals after the crash. Officials took Remigio to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

City officials said Remigio has always gone “above and beyond the normal call of duty.”

Somerville Police Chief David Fallon and Mayor Joseph Curtatone released the following statement on officer Remigio:

“We are heartbroken for Officer Remigio and his family over this tragic, completely avoidable accident. Lou is a well-loved and valued member of our police force and our community, and has served Somerville with the highest honor for the last 30 years. We continue to pray for his recovery, and our thoughts are with his entire family at this very difficult time.”

Ricci posted $10,000 cash bail on Monday and was released from prison. He is due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 20.

